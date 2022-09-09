Police searching for suspects they say made terrorist threats in viral video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South police departments are looking into a video circulating in the community of a group of men making threats to shoot citizens.

The video surfaced on Thursday following the arrest of 19-year-old suspect Ezekiel Kelly, who is accused of killing four and injuring three after a shooting rampage Wednesday night.

“The Memphis Police Department was advised of threats of violence directed at members of our community,” MPD posted on Facebook. “These terroristic threats were posted on social media platforms and specific threats were made to events occurring in the City of Memphis.”

Investigators say they need help identifying the men in the video, who they estimate to be between the ages of 18 and 21 years old.

“Our citizens have done a fantastic job of keeping us informed when they come across these threatening posts,” Germantown police posted on Facebook.

Southaven Police Department added Friday that they were investigating the threat as well, but they say it appears to be unsubstantiated.

“The Southaven Police Department takes all of these complaints with the upmost seriousness, and they will be investigated completely. The Southaven Police Department also wants to emphasize that we will do anything and everything to ensure the safety of our children.”

Anyone with information about the people in the video should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

There is a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

