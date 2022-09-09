Police: ‘Felony Lane Gang’ resurfaces in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials warned community members Thursday that a “Felony Lane Gang” had resurfaced in the Murfreesboro area.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the notorious gang is a group of thieves known for breaking into cars to steal things such as purses, wallets, and other items often left in plain sight. They then use the stolen ID cards, bank cards, and checks to steal cash from bank accounts. They also have been known to impersonate the victim to complete fraudulent transactions.

“The criminals normally target automobiles parked in places like gyms, parks, and trailheads where personal items are visible through the windows,” said Property Crimes Detective Jessica Rice. “Do not leave your purse or wallets in plain sight; keep them on your person or lock them in your trunk.”

Detectives said they are working to identify a man and woman wanted for questioning in two separate vehicle burglaries that occurred at the Walter Hill Dam and Central Valley Trailhead on August 21st, where the victims’ car windows were smashed and burglarized.

“We urge drivers to park smart,” Rice said. “Hide your stuff, remove your key, and lock your car.”

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.

