Pedestrian seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a vehicle that may have struck a pedestrian early Friday morning and fled the scene.

According to CPD, an officer stopped to assist a motorist around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, after the vehicle was seen stopped in the middle of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. with the hazard lights on.

The officer discovered the motorist was stopped because of a man lying unconscious in the middle of the road. The man was observed breathing and had wounds on the back of his head.

The injured man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and his condition is unknown.

CPD homicide detectives are looking for black vehicle with minor damage that may have left the scene. Anyone with information or footage from the incident is asked to call 931-648-0656.

A man was found unconscious in the road on Friday morning. (CPD)

