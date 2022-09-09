NES rate increase doesn’t come as a shock to some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Energy Service customers will notice a rate increase on their bills starting this fall in October. But some customers are not surprised, especially when dealing with inflation.

“The last bill was $380. That is only going to go up. For some people, once it goes up, even more, that is a small mortgage payment on your light bill,” said Brittney Ward of Murfreesboro.

As a parent, Ward works from home part-time. She says her family must stay on top of their budget as they prepare for the change.

“We have already started dropping shopping at big store names and shopping more at Aldi and things just to be more cautious of the budget in other places,” stated Ward.

The scheduled increase will raise the average residential bill by 3.6%. According to NES, the growth directly results from the company’s commitment to improving reliability and infrastructure.

With higher price tags on food, gas, and more over the past year, hair stylist Chaka Jackson isn’t surprised.

“My initial reaction was why?” Jackson said.

Since her salon is based out of her home, she too plans to make adjustments.

“It may affect my business as to where I would have to go up on prices or be more aware of what’s going on in the house and how I am using electricity in the house and the salon. When I am using a lot of electricity in the salon, making sure there is nothing going on in the house,” explained Jackson.

