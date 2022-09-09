Nashville runners turnout to honor slain Eliza Fletcher

Roughly 100 runners showed up on Friday morning to honor Eliza Fletcher, who was murdered last week while jogging in Memphis.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Runners are honoring the memory of Eliza Fletcher all over the country, including Nashville, in a show of solidarity for all women runners.

It was also a way for runners and walkers to express their sadness over Fletcher’s murder.

Several participants expressed feeling a heaviness when they lace up, now taking extra precautions to feel safe on their normal runs.

The overall goal is to run, unafraid.

The group gathered at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, which is around the time Fletcher was abducted on her run. The group took off from the Nashville Running Company on Woodland Street.

The group ran to Shelby Park and back, twice, for a total of three miles. It was important for no person to be left behind.

“It’s hard to know that you’re not safe to run alone” admitted Laurel Douthwaite of Madison. “Places where you live…even in neighborhoods…even on college campuses. So, we’re just trying to let people know that we want to run safe. We want to be safe.”

This was an informal run that was organized just two days ago.

Roughly 240 people showed up in Nashville to finish “Eliza’s Run.”

