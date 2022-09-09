Nashville residents to pay more for power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville residents and businesses could soon have more expensive power bills.

A scheduled rate increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to Nashville Electric Service (NES). Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of about 3%.

“This planned rate increase is a direct result of NES’ commitment to constantly improve reliability and improve infrastructure,” a NES media release said. “Even with these changes, NES rates are still about 16% lower than the national average.”

NES said the proposed rates are based on a 2021 cost-of-service study and will better align with the costs of providing service.

“Rate increases allow us to honor our commitment to our customers by providing safe, reliable service,” NES President and CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin said in the media release. “We understand the burden of scheduled rate increases and want to help those who need additional assistance to make ends meet and keep their lights on.”

For more information on bill assistance, customers should visit NEShelps.com or contact customer relations at (615) 736-6900.

The last NES rate increase was in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.