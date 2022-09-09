Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning.

Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning.

Police were investigating for hours Friday morning and have not yet been able to identify the body, which was badly burned, or whether it was a man or woman.

Grace Madden lives near where the car was found. Madden said she was anxious to hear what happened.

“We seen some flashing lights, blue lights, and we seen they had Old Glenrose blocked off, of course we were a little upset because we figured it was something sad or bad,” she said.

A medical examiner will have to identify the person and how they died.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.