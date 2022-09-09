The Nashville Fair kicks off for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new regional fair in the heart of downtown Nashville starts Friday, September 9.

This is the first year for the Nashville Fair and the theme is a “Hatchin’ Good Time.”

Fairgoers will get a thrill from several rides including some classics like the swing ride or the carousel, and watch wrestling matches or a dinner theater performance. Over in the AGtivity Farm, families will get to see goats, pigs, cows, and chickens.

The full fair schedule is available on their website.

From September 9-18, the sweet smell of funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and Nashville hot chicken on a stick will fill the air at the fairgrounds. It surely would not be a “Hatchin’ good time” in the Music City, without music.

“Monday through Thursday, we have an event called NASHFEST which will showcase different types of music, different local spirits, different local food trucks so we are excited to be able to incorporate that with the fair and showcase other things that Nashville is known for,” said Scott Jones, manager of the Nashville Fair.

The Nashville Fair will be open Monday through Friday, from 5-10 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

