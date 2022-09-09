Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday.

MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.

Katherine has several medical issues and may be without her medication. She has been a missing person in the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone with information regarding Katherine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Doug Arrington at 629-201-5522.

