Mount Juliet Elementary evacuated due to nearby fire


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Elementary was evacuated Friday after a fire was confirmed active in a nearby building.

Wilson County School officials said the school was evacuated after a minor fire broke out on the roof of the building next door to the school. Officials said the fire began from a piece of roofing equipment full of roofing tar.

While the fire was minor, crews remained on the scene as they continued to monitor the incident. No injuries were reported.

School officials said any remaining student pickups would occur in front rather than behind the building.

This is a developing story.

