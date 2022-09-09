Human remains found by Cookeville police believed to be missing man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains were found Wednesday in Cookeville as detectives searched for a missing man.

Detectives were searching in a remote area near South Jefferson Avenue for Stephen Scott, 53, who has been missing since July 6. Since then, Cookeville officers had made repeated attempts to locate Scott and entered him as missing in the National Crime Information Center system.

On Wednesday, an acquaintance of Scott directed detectives to a wooded area where the 53-year-old had previously maintained a campsite. Detectives found skeletal remains and a wallet containing Scott’s identification in the heavy undergrowth.

“Although a forensic examination of the remains will be necessary to make a positive identification of the decedent, detectives notified Mr. Scott’s next of kin of the developments to date.”

No foul play is expected at this time, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Cookeville Police Department is asking anyone who may have information related to the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5322.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.