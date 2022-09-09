First Alert Forecast: Isolated T-storms this afternoon, build through weekend

After a beautiful day across the Mid State yesterday but unsettled weather is set to return to the Mid State starting today and lasting through our weekend.

It should a dry start for all as we kick off our Friday, but as we get into this afternoon and evening, we can expect a pop-up shower or thunderstorm to develop for parts of our area. Not everyone is going to end up seeing rain today with temperatures still in the mid 80s.

More showers and storms will move in tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

As we head into the weekend we’ll see more off and on showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning and into our afternoon. The good news is that we’re not expecting an all day soaking rainfall so we are going to find some good dry pockets during the day in spots. Many areas are going to find it tough to break out of the 70s in the afternoon with a high near 80 at best.

A few more hit/miss showers and storms will fire up Sunday afternoon on an otherwise cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We’ll dry out on Monday, but not before a few leftover morning showers.

Temperatures will rebound back into the lower and mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday of next week with a drier and sunny weather pattern expected to take back over.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.