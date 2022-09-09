Dolly Parton releases statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Parton performed for the Queen in London in 1977.
Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96 years old. (CNN, POOL, UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL, TWITTER, ROYAL FAMILY, R6688, TWITTER/ ROYAL FAMILY, R6688/CNN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton released a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II Friday on Twitter.

In the tweet, Parton offered her prayers for the royal family.

“She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest In Peace,” Parton said.

