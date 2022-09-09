Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park.

The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.

“You want a flyer? You can read about what we’re trying to do. We just want to get our park back,” said Rebecca Lowe, the Founder of “Reclaim Brookmeade Park,” as she passed out flyers to drivers in the area.

Lowe and more than a dozen other group members held signs near the Walmart parking lot, sharing why the park should be restored.

“We just don’t feel like it’s fair for one community to prevent another community from accessing a taxpayer-funded facility,” said Lowe.

Right now, the park is closed off because of the homeless encampment—it’s been an ongoing problem that Lowe says the group has even offered solutions to.

“We have a lot of really compassionate people. We’ve offered up resources to help the current individuals in the camp, helping them build shelter housing or providing furniture for new housing. And we keep being told that we need to be patient,” said Lowe.

The Metro Council has deferred a resolution to approve 50 million dollars of covid relief funds to help clean up the park. Instead, they plan to discuss it again during an upcoming October 4th meeting.

“If this encampment were being set up inside of the library downtown, they wouldn’t stand for it. So why are they letting it happen in Brookmeade Park?

Last week, WSMV 4 reported the number of shopping carts dumped in the park. Walmart told us they’d ordered 700 replacement carts to the store nearby in the last two years.

Councilwoman Gloria Hausser was invited to today’s rally. Unfortunately, the park isn’t in her district; however, she says it does impact her constituents.

“In the bills that we are looking at, we’re not only looking at rapid re-housing to get them off the street as quickly as we can but also providing the services that they need to get healthy,” said Haussier.

Ultimately the goal of this group is for the city to secure the park and find housing for those in need.

“It’s a perfect little quarter-mile walk to an overlook of the Cumberland River. It’s a beautiful view.

And it’s just being completely desecrated and destroyed,” said Lowe.

Metro Parks hosted a clean-up event in March. They’re planning another clean-up event Friday, September 16th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

