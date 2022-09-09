Arsonist at large following late Aug. fire
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials said they are working to identify the persons involved in an arson investigation.
NFD said on Twitter that Arson Investigators need help identifying the persons responsible for setting fire to the “Blum North” business located in the 1000 block of Rev. Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd on August 31st.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the Arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
This is a developing story.
