Armed and wigged man wanted for Nashville bank robbery

The robber held up a Nashville bank and is currently on the run.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An armed man in a wig and sunglasses robbed a Tennessee Credit Union, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

The robbery occurred at the Highway 70 branch yesterday at around 3 p.m.

The unidentified robber is approximately 5 foot 6 inches and was last seen leaving the bank, heading southbound on foot. The man also walks with a limp.

If you have any info on the robber, please call 615-742-7463. MNPD will be offering a reward for his capture.

