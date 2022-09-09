3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville.

Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.

Police have not confirmed if the victims were in the cars or not at the time of the gunfire, and both are in critical condition.

The motive is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

