Wynonna Judd announces star-studded line-up for ‘The Judds The Final Tour’

The tour is dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of Naomi Judd, who passed away in April 2022, and will now also feature Martina McBridge. McBridge plans to join Wynonna on the road for the entirety of the tour.

“It’s hard to believe that in just three weeks, we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” said Wynonna. “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans. I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience and one that I will never forget.”

Other musical guests of the tour include Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their impact on Country music.

“It’s so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour. I’m beyond excited for what’s sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit-packed series of shows and to be joined by some of Country Music’s biggest names,” said McBride.

The following is a list of dates for the tour:

September 30 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI with Brandi Carlile

October 1 Huntington Center Toledo, OH with Brandi Carlile

October 7 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, SD with Ashley McBryde

October 8 Resch Center Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde

October 14 Gas South Arena Duluth, GA with Little Big Town

October 15 Propst Arena at Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL with Little Big Town

October 21 Choctaw Grand Theatre Durant, OK with Kelsea Ballerini

October 22 Dickies Arena Ft. Worth, TX with Trisha Yearwood

October 27 Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS with Ashley McBryde

October 28 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN with Trisha Yearwood

October 29 Rupp Arena Lexington, KY with Faith Hill

