WSMV 4 Investigates: How to avoid robocall scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Everyone has experienced those annoying robocalls and they appear to be occurring even more these days.

There are warning signs to look for to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

There has been an increase in the amount of robocalls and texts, recently.

Consumer experts say criminals are becoming more sophisticated in how they’re trying to get your personal information.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimates 30 percent of calls placed on US networks are robocalls, while billions of text messages are also being sent.

The most commons scams right now are calls and texts from Apple, Amazon and Fed Ex asking for information to make a delivery.

“You have to be really, really careful dealing with those kinds of links,” explained Kevin Brasler from Consumers’ Checkbook. “Often they lead to criminals who want you to give them information that enable them to commit crimes.”

No one should ever provide personal information over the phone or text without confirming the person or agency is, who they say they are.

To minimize the amount of these calls, anyone can place his/her phone number on the national ‘Do Not Call’ list.

You can also download certain apps on your smart phone that will block numbers that do not appear in your address book.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.