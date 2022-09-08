Victims of shooting spree speak out about their story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Victims from shooting spree speak out about their story after several people being shot.

First Victim in Shooting Spree; Father of 2 and budding entrepreneur

Wednesday’s shooting spree began early Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Lyndale in North Memphis.

Memphis Police say during a conversation with Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, Ezekiel Kelly pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

Tunstall’s best friend Marcus Cash, who lives on Lyndale, says Kelly, who he describes as an acquaintance, came over for some food.

“He ate. He ate his food; it was out the blue! Like it was out the blue like literally,” said Cash.

Just after midnight, Wednesday morning, Cash says 19-year-old Kelly came by this home in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue for a meal.

Cash says he’s known for his BBQ plates in the neighborhood.

Cash says about 15 minutes after Kelly ate his food, he heard gunshots outside.

Cash says he was laying down his 18-month-old daughter for the night when the shooting began.

Bullet holes litter his daughter and son’s room.

Tunstall, also known as “Amir,” was shot in the head.

Police say the man Cash had just offered a meal to was the shooter.

“I’m still enraged. Him being detained doesn’t excite me like it don’t,” said Cash.

Cash says he calls the alleged shooter an “acquaintance,” but there was no known beef between the two.

Several hours later, police say that the same shooter went on a shooting spree injuring three people and taking the lives of 3 others.

Cash says Tunstall was a budding entrepreneur working on renovating homes and plans to open a food truck called EBE, which stands for “Everybody Eats,” a phrase he says his best friend lived by.

“You can eat, we can eat, and if we all stand here in a circle, we wouldn’t know who got the money,” said Cash.

Tunstall was a father of a little girl with one on the way.

Man Shot at Auto Zone Still Recovering

Rodolfo Berger is a part-time mechanic who works alongside his wife at Fabiola’s Kitchen in North Memphis.

Wednesday afternoon, he was at an Auto Zone on Jackson Avenue picking up a car part when he was ambushed and shot inside the store.

Police say Kelly was on Facebook live when he walked into the store and began shooting randomly at people.

Berger was shot and taken to Regional One, where he underwent surgery.

His wife says he’s in critical but stable condition.

