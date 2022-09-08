TSU small farm expo returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being suspended for more than two years following the 2020 tornado, the Tennessee State University annual Small Farm Expo is back.

“It’s great to see that the tornado didn’t really stop the show, it just kind of delayed us for a moment, but we are quickly bouncing back,” stated Emmanuel Wallace, Grad Student.

The 2022 Small Farm Expo attracts farmers, growers, and anyone interested in the world of agriculture from across the state.

“This is very exciting to see. We are actually hugging people. This is the first time many people are comfortable being hugged,” said Dr. Chandra Reddy, Dean of the College of Agriculture at Tennessee State University.

According to Dr. Reddy, the event has been running since 2003. It allows the university to highlight its latest research in agriculture.

In addition to the return of this event, they are also continuing to rebuild.

“I can see all this steel framing going on, and so between now and the next six months, we should be hopefully back with all our facilities here,” explained Dr. Reddy.

