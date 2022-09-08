Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree

Published: Sep. 8, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven.

We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come.

  • 12:56 a.m.: A male is found dead in a driveway on Lyndale Avenue. Dewayne Tunstall, 24, was later identified as the victim.
  • 4:38 p.m.: A male is found dead in his vehicle of multiple gunshot wounds on E Parkway South. Video from a business showed a gray sedan pull up next to the victim before the shooting.
  • 4:40 p.m.: A female is shot in the leg on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp. She is hospitalized in non-critical condition.
  • 5:59 pm.: The suspect shoots inside a store on Jackson Avenue while broadcasting on Facebook Live. A male is hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound.
  • 6:12 p.m.: A person reports to police that the suspect was on Facebook Live and threatening to cause harm.
  • 7 p.m.: Memphis police tweet an alert about a suspect “responsible for multiple shootings.”
  • 7:23 p.m.: A woman is found fatally shot at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street. Police say the suspect took the victim’s gray SUV and fled.
  • 7:24 p.m. A male is found shot at Poplar Avenue and McLean, less than half a mile from the prior shooting. He is taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.
  • 7:53 p.m.: The city of Memphis asks residents to stay home if they do not need to be out.
  • 8:55 p.m.: A female is found fatally shot on West Raines Road.
  • 8:56 p.m.: Police in Southaven, respond to a carjacking where a Dodge Challenger was taken at gunpoint. The victim is uninjured. The suspect flees and leaves behind the gray SUV, police said.
  • 8:58 p.m.: Officers see the Challenger on Interstate 55 and initiate a high-speed pursuit. Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office apprehend the suspect on Hodge Road in Whitehaven.
  • 9:26 p.m.: Police tweet that the suspect is in custody.

