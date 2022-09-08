Tennessee to receive $13M in Juul settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a $438.5 million agreement between Juul Labs and 34 states.

Of the $438.5 million, Tennessee will receive approximately $13 million. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement will force Juul to severely limit its marketing and sales practices.

“Juul deliberately encouraged kids to vape and now the company is paying for that misconduct,” said General Skrmetti. “I appreciate the collaboration among our bipartisan group of state attorneys general to hold Juul accountable and stop their deceptive and harmful marketing practices.”

The multistate investigation found that Juul relentlessly marketed to underage users, despite its products being illegal for minors to purchase and use.

The investigation further revealed that Juul’s original packaging did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine and implied that it contained a lower concentration of nicotine than it actually did. Consumers were also misled to believe that consuming one Juul pod was the equivalent of smoking one pack of cigarettes.

The states are in the process of finalizing and executing the settlement documents, a process that takes approximately 3-4 weeks. The $438.5 million will be paid out over a period of six to ten years, with the amounts paid increasing the longer the company takes to make the payments.

As part of the settlement, Juul has agreed to refrain from:

Youth marketing

Funding education programs

Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Paid product placement

Sale of brand name merchandise

Sale of flavors not approved by FDA

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Making representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Making misleading representations about nicotine content

Sponsorships/naming rights

Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult

Advertising on billboards

Advertising on public transportation

Advertising on social media (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

Use of paid influencers

Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and

Free samples.

The agreement also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including restrictions on where the product may be displayed and accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.

