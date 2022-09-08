Smyrna police arrest second person in connection to gas station clerk homicide

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Smyrna have arrested a second person in connection to the gas station robbery where a beloved clerk was shot and killed.

On Aug. 30, Nick Patterson was shot and killed at a Twice Daily Shell gas station on Stonecrest Boulevard.

Police first arrested 31-year-old Keanthony Williams on Aug. 31 then on Wednesday, Sept. 7, police later arrested Kathryn Taylor.

Many Smyrna community members have been commemorating Patterson by placing flowers outside the store.

“It’s depressing,” said Kimberly Grider. “When we pass by it, all we think of is Nick.”

Kimberly and her husband Darryl formed a friendship with him by stopping into the gas station each night after work.

“My husband and him really connected,” Kimberly said. “Darryl would probably stay in there talking to him, I’m wanting to say a good 30 to 45 minutes every night. So he’d leave early just to talk to him.”

Kimberly said the night of the robbery, her and Darryl were getting read to stop by.

“We actually pulled up when we saw the cops that night and he asked [Darryl] my husband all I want to know is Nick okay and all they said is we’re working on him. So we knew automatically something was wrong.”

Ever since Patterson’s passing, the couple hasn’t stepped foot back in the convenience store and the area itself hasn’t been the same for them.

“Now my husband won’t go into the store...gas station, because of Nick’s passing. He said he feels like death,” Kimberly said.

On Thursday, the gas station will hold a ‘fill up for Nick’ fundraising event where every gallon of gas pumped fifty cents will go toward the family.

“I just hope he gets justice,” Kimberly said.

