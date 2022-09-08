Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Nashville
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old man on Thursday morning.
According to TBI, Theodore Thoms is missing out of Nashville and was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, a navy undershirt and blue jeans.
TBI believes he has a condition that prevents him from finding his own way home without help.
Anyone with knowledge of Thoms’ whereabouts is asked to call 615-862-8600.
