Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old man on Thursday morning.

According to TBI, Theodore Thoms is missing out of Nashville and was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, a navy undershirt and blue jeans.

TBI believes he has a condition that prevents him from finding his own way home without help.

Anyone with knowledge of Thoms’ whereabouts is asked to call 615-862-8600.

