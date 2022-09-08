Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there was a gathering at the AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis.

The gathering was held at 6:30 p.m., with MPD patrolling the gathering for safety.

The victim who was shot at the Jackson Avenue Autozone Wednesday night is still recovering.

Community members gather to pray for the victims of Wednesday night's shooting spree. (Action News 5)

