Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking lot

Community members gather to pray for the victims of Wednesday night's shooting spree.
Community members gather to pray for the victims of Wednesday night's shooting spree.(Action News 5)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there was a gathering at the AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis.

The gathering was held at 6:30 p.m., with MPD patrolling the gathering for safety.

The victim who was shot at the Jackson Avenue Autozone Wednesday night is still recovering.

