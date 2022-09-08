Police: 19-year-old found dead in home, investigation underway


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
RUSSELLVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - The body of a 19-year-old woman was located Thursday, according to Russellville Police.

An investigation is underway after police responded to reports of an unresponsive female in the 200 block of McArthur Street. When police arrived, officers found 19-year-old Ania Hardesty dead in her bedroom.

Russellville Police were assisted by Logan County EMS, Russellville City Fire Department, Logan County Coroner, Logan County Burden Bearers, and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released.

This is a developing story.

