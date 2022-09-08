Missing man out of Nashville found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled the Silver Alert after the missing 67-year-old man was located on Thursday morning.

According to TBI, Theodore Thoms went missing out of Nashville in a green long-sleeved shirt, a navy undershirt and blue jeans. Thoms has a condition that prevents him from finding his own way home without help.

Thoms was found safe in Nashville around 8:30 a.m., according to TBI.

