Missing man out of Nashville found safe
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled the Silver Alert after the missing 67-year-old man was located on Thursday morning.
According to TBI, Theodore Thoms went missing out of Nashville in a green long-sleeved shirt, a navy undershirt and blue jeans. Thoms has a condition that prevents him from finding his own way home without help.
Thoms was found safe in Nashville around 8:30 a.m., according to TBI.
