Memphis mayor questions shortened prison terms after latest deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memphis mayor Jim Strickland is calling for violent crime offenders to be prosecuted and serve their full sentences after the recent murders in Memphis including last night’s rampage.

In July, the Truth in Sentencing las went into effect, which requires a person convicted of certain violent crimes to serve 100 percent of the sentence given.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said last night’s suspect had previously been arrested and charged with criminal first-degree murder but pled guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault in April 2021.

Although he was sentenced to three years, he only served 11 months in prison and was released in March 2022.

Now, Ezekiel Kelly is suspected of killing four people.

Many believe that had the new law been in place when Kelly was first arrested, he would still be behind bars, unable to perform the deadly shooting on Wednesday night.

Because of this, mayor Strickland called Truth in Sentencing a must.

“I’m tired of police officers arresting the same people over and over and over,” mayor Strickland lamented. “…and those people committing violent acts. I think the public is fed up with it too.”

The mayor said Memphis has been confronted with the type of violence no one should face.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.