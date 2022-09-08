Man charged with murder in Hendersonville after assault victim dies

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man arrested in Hendersonville Aug. 30 for aggravated domestic assault now faces murder charges.

The Hendersonville Police Department was called to the 100 block of Cole Drive to investigate an assault, according to a media release. The investigation showed the 26-year-old suspect, Edilberto Lucas Alonzo, had been in fight with the victim earlier that night. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Alonzo was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault. However, his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after the victim died Sept. 2, police said.

Alonzo is being held on $750,000 bond. His case has been turned over to a grand jury.

