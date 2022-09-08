Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times

Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
By Robert Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky shared a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding.

She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.

We went into the WKYT vault to look back at the Queen’s visits.

Keeneland released this statement about the Queen’s passing:

“Keeneland joins the world in mourning the loss today of Queen Elizabeth II, a beloved leader with exceptional integrity and an unmatched horsewoman. Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong love for horses and her passion for racing left an indelible legacy on the sport around the world and at Keeneland.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) will be even more special this fall as we honor her memory and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Keeneland extends its deepest condolences to her family and her Country.”

Caption

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights
Police: 19-year-old found dead in home, investigation underway
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Artist Wynonna Judd performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Monday, May 23, 2016, in...
Wynonna Judd announces star-studded line-up for ‘The Judds The Final Tour’
Two people accused of stealing items from a Hendersonville church have been arrested, according...
Man charged with murder in Hendersonville after assault victim dies
Keedran Franklin, The Check-In, Memphis
Memphis man organizes community ‘check-in’ following Wednesday shooting rampage