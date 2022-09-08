Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced.

Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians.

“The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have been lost to senseless murders. Those who have committed these crimes, these heinous crimes, will be brought to justice, and it should be swift and severe. Our hearts and condolences to the families and victims of these terrible crimes.”

On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area.

On Tuesday, police positively identified a body found as that of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging last Friday.

Last week, a Memphis police officer was shot during a car theft investigation. A woman and her baby were also kidnapped and robbed while unloading groceries in a Target parking lot.

A few weeks ago, two community leaders from Whitehaven were carjacked and killed: Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams and community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

“We want Memphians to know we are with them,” Lee said.

He said that it is important to work on proven crime prevention to make sure that law enforcement gets ahead of criminals.

“I want to commend law enforcement and their response over the last couple of days,” Lee said. “This is why we have invested $100 million in the last budget for Violent Crime Intervention grant fund, it’s why we have funded 100 new troopers, 20 of them going to Memphis, it’s why we are proposing a new training center for law enforcement.”

Lee is scheduled to speak in Memphis at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters.

