Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher

Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(St. Mary's Episcopal School)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eliza Fletcher will be laid to rest this weekend.

Second Presbyterian Church on Poplar Avenue announced that her funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.

Fletcher was found dead Monday evening and identified Tuesday.

The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog. Police say Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and killed her.

The church posted her obituary online, which reads in part:

Click here to read her full obituary.

