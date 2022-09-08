Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves.

Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer.

“I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also o the use of firearms,” Troya-Nussbaum said. “One day I wanted to protect myself and I wanted to go out in the community and not feel vulnerable.”

That’s when she came up with a new concept – a gun holster specifically for women. They’re sold online at her business Olivia Concealed Boutique.

The different styles allow women to carry non-lethal and lethal weapons like Tasers, pepper spray or a firearm. It’s all to help them in a moment’s notice.

“For me putting it on your body is the safest thing to do because you only have seconds to respond,” Troya-Nussbaum said.

The clothes she sells at the boutique are baggy enough so women can hide their weapons.

“I wanted to create a line for myself, but also for women like me who don’t want to wear camo all day long,” she said.

It’s a new way ladies can protect themselves while protecting their style.

“Go from moms at brunch, to date nights, the office, happy hours, where you go,” Troya-Nussbaum said. “It’s as easy as putting on your makeup to protect yourself.”

She also does education sessions with women about safety and how to protect themselves.

