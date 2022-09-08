First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and less humidity, rain to follow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We have a beautiful Thursday on tap across the Mid State with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

It will also be a much less humid day as well!

As we end the week and head into the weekend, we’re expecting our next weather maker to bring us another healthy round of rain.

It will all start with some late day showers and storms on Friday before we see off and on scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday are also looking much cooler with temperatures around 80 and some spots not getting out of the 70s in the afternoon.

Showers will taper off on Monday with just a leftover shower by Tuesday.

As far as temperatures are concerned, we’ll still see highs struggle to get back near 80 both Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows will drop into the 50s in some areas.

We’ll warm back up to the mid 80s by Wednesday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.