Dolly Parton announces release date for ‘Greatest Hits’ album

The album will be released on November 18th and will feature 23 of Dolly’s most essential recordings spanning from 1971 to 2020. The singer announced the release date on Twitter, saying the record is a collection of her favorite songs and her fans.

I’ve got some big news! My Greatest Hits album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now. 💎 https://t.co/nkfpepZe6c pic.twitter.com/zMOdPNO3VY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 7, 2022

Dolly said the album also brings together, for the first time on one album, recordings originally released on Dolly Records, RCA Victor, and Columbia Records, as well as the Butterfly Records digital single, When Life is Good Again, written and recorded in 2020 as her message of hope to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them. Enjoy the ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones album. Musically yours, Dolly

The following is the track listing for the album:

1. 9 To 5 – From the RCA Victor album “9 To 5 And Odd Jobs” (1980)

2. Jolene – From the RCA Victor album “Jolene” (1974)

3. Here You Come Again – From the RCA Victor album “Here You Come Again” (1977)

4. Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – From the Kenny Rogers album “Eyes That See In The Dark” (1983)

5. I Will Always Love You – From the RCA Victor album “Jolene” (1974)

6. Coat Of Many Colors – From the RCA Victor album “Coat Of Many Colors” (1971)

7. My Tennessee Mountain Home – From the RCA Victor album “My Tennessee Mountain Home” (1973)

8. The Bargain Store – From the RCA Victor album “The Bargain Store” (1975)

9. Baby I’m Burnin’ – From the RCA Victor album “Heartbreaker” (1978)

10. Better Get To Livin’ – From the Dolly Records album “Backwoods Barbie” (2008)

11. Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That – From the Columbia Records album “White Limozeen” (1989)

12. Love Is Like A Butterfly – From the RCA Victor album “Love Is Like A Butterfly” (1974)

13. Heartbreaker – From the RCA Victor album “Heartbreaker” (1978)

14. Red Shoes – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album “Dumplin’” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)

15. The Seeker – From the RCA Victor album “Dolly” (1975)

16. Together You & I – From the Dolly Records album “Better Day” (2011)

17. Two Doors Down – From the RCA Victor album “Here You Come Again” (1977)

18. When Life Is Good Again – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)

19. Tennessee Homesick Blues – From the RCA Victor album “Rhinestone” (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)

20. It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right – From the RCA Victor album “Here You Come Again” (1977)

21. Real Love (with Kenny Rogers) – From the RCA Victor album “Real Love” (1985)

22. Silver Threads and Golden Needles – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album “Honky Tonk Angels” (1983)

23. Faith – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz) – From the Galantis album “Church” (2020)

