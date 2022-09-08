Collierville Police release security footage of deadly Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chilling new video was released from the inside of a grocery store that became the scene of a mass shooting near Memphis in September 2021.

The footage, made available by the Collierville Police Department, shows 29-year-old Uk Thang drive up to the Kroger location on Poplar Avenue and run inside.

Once inside, Thang opens fire on anyone within view, moving swiftly through the grocery store as customers scramble for the exits.

One woman died and 15 others were injured during the shooting. Thang died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the loading dock of the store.

Security cameras capture every moment of the deadly shooting rampage from September 2021.

