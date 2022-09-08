Ascension Saint Thomas to offer flu vaccines at Titans games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans fans will have the opportunity to receive their flu vaccines at Nissan Stadium at the opening game, thanks to Ascension Saint Thomas.

AST said that as fall nears, healthcare representatives are encouraging the community to protect themselves and those around them from the flu by receiving the vaccine as soon as possible.

Titans fans will be offered vaccines at the home opener game on Sunday, September 11th, when gates open until the end of the third quarter. Individuals will be provided a mask to wear while receiving the vaccine and will also need to provide their insurance card to receive their shot.

ACT reminds you to practice healthy habits such as washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and keeping your distance from others.

Fans will have the chance to receive a flu vaccine at the game throughout the season until healthcare officials run out.

