UPS to hire estimated 1,500 employees for holiday season in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPS announced Wednesday it plans to hire an estimated 1,500 seasonal employees in the Nashville area ahead of the holiday rush.

UPS said the company is gearing up to meet customer needs ahead of the holiday season. They said the positions are primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers. Both seasonal package car and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and package handler positions pay up to $20 per hour.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Company officials said they have worked to make the hiring process as easy as possible by digitally streamlining the interview process that now takes 25 minutes for most people. They also said that nearly 80 percent of seasonal positions would not require an interview.

The company added that seasonal opportunities are an excellent pathway to a permanent career at UPS, as nearly 35,000 seasonal employees have earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

