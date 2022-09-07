Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.

The two victims’ identities have not been released, and the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Cheatham County deputies are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

