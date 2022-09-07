Two arrested after leading Hendersonville police on high speed chase

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested after they led Hendersonville police officers on a high speed chase.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, around 2 a.m. the Gallatin Police Department told the Henderson Police Department that a car drove away from one of their officers during a traffic stop.

Moments later, the Hendersonville Police found the car as it entered city limits and attempted to stop them.

The driver, 20-year-old LaCharlesdreck McWilliams, of Nashville, and passenger, 19-year-old Lacharlericus McWilliams led officers on a chase at speeds over 100 mph.

Police put out spikes that deflated the car’s tires and brought the chase to an end.

Both LaCharlesdreck and Lacharlericus were arrested and police searched their car and found a loaded “AR” style pistol. Officials also recovered a handgun that was thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

LaCharlesdreck was charged with evading by a motor vehicle and both he and Lacharlericus were charged with tampering with evidence. Both are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information on this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

