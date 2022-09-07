Retired Montgomery Co. deputy dies, remembered for 21 years of service

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials announced the passing of retired Deputy Larry Frost, who passed away over the weekend.

Frost began his career as a deputy sheriff for Montogmery County in September 1997 and served the community for 21 years. He then retired in September 2018. Frost served in the County Detention Services Buerau.

MCSO said Frost was best known for his positive attitude and always had a smile on his face, which his coworkers said was contagious in such a great way.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the family, MCSO family, and friends of Larry Frost said Sheriff John Fuson. “We have all lost such a big-hearted public servant in him; he was definitely one of a kind.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, with Rev. David Mackens officiating. The Frost Family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m. and again from 2-5 p.m., all on Friday, September 9, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

