Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

The crash happened on Gallatin Pike South, just south of Madison Boulevard, according to Metro Police. Mark Lee Blair, 76, was crossing Gallatin Pike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a black Nissan Maxima. The vehicle left the scene.

Blair was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died Tuesday night, police said.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle involved in this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

