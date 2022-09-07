Nashville walking group creates safe space for women


A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city.

Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.

“It started out in New York City, Brianna Joy started this whole walking phenomenon, and it’s just spread throughout all the different cities of the U.S.,” said Larson.

Larson and a group of women had planned an afternoon walk for September 6th at Peeler Park. Larson says she had initial plans to cancel the walk after hearing about the death of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis jogger who was abducted last Friday near the University of Memphis.

Body of Eliza Fletcher found; suspect makes first court appearance, faces first degree murder charges

“It hits home not only because it was in the state of Tennessee but also as a female, your heart hurts honestly, and it was just very unfortunate, and I mean it could happen to anybody,” said Larson.

The group typically walks twice a week at various times and locations. Larson chooses different parks and trails throughout the city to showcase the plethora of walking opportunities.

“Having a buddy kind of just creates that atmosphere where like okay, I’m going to be okay on this trail today,” said Larson.

Larson says starting this group sparked her interest because she didn’t enjoy walking alone and wanted to feel a sense of community while on her walks.

“Creating a woman-only group just brought out such a community,” said Larson.

On the group social platforms, she’s posted several tips for walkers and runners on ways to protect themselves if alone.

If you have to walk alone, some essential safety tips include ensuring you’re in well-lit areas, keeping your keys or mace nearby, using those items as a weapon, and taking a local self-defense course.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

