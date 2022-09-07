Nashville leaders, community, discuss solutions to rising crime rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rising crime rate Nashville’s mayor says is being pushed by more car thefts, and stolen guns had city leaders talking about safety Wednesday.

Mayor John Cooper joined Metro Police Chief John Drake at a meeting with a group called ‘The Village,’ which is a collaboration of more than a hundred groups focused on ending violence, addiction, and poverty.

The number of homicides this year is on pace to break last year’s number of homicides in Davidson County.

And Metro Nashville crime stats show violent crime is up nine percent compared to this point a year ago.

Drake suggested smarter gun ownership could help those numbers, telling the Napier Community Center crowd that more than 3,800 guns have been stolen in the last five years.

“We need our communities connecting with our young people and working with them at an early age before they hit this cycle,” Drake said.

A commonly suggested idea at Wednesday’s roundtable was that children need structure, consistency, and positive role models to keep them from crime.

Drake also said many convicted felons should have more opportunities for a second chance after serving their time in prison. Drake said they cannot get jobs and housing in many cases.

“It takes more than just the police department. It’s going to take restorative justice; it’s going to take the community coming together, it’s going to take us connecting with families,” Drake said.

Donna Higgins has lived in the Napier community for more than 40 years. So she made it a point to be at Wednesday’s meeting.

“It’s beautiful around here, but people seem to have lost their faith because so much goes on, it kind of takes away the beauty,” Higgins said. “I just want it to be normal; it seems like it’s like a little mini-war over here.”

Over the years, ‘The Village’ has grown to more than 100 neighborhood groups and non-profits.

They meet every Wednesday.

