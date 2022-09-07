KFC gives Robertson Senior Center $10k grant


The Robertson Senior Center in Springfield was awarded a $10,000 grant by the KFC Foundation.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Springfield surprised the Robertson County Senior Center with a $10,000 grant on Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News.

According to Smokey Barn News, the senior center’s representative Elaine Spurlock was shocked to tears when KFC manager Heather Rulison presented the large check.

Rulison told Smokey Barn News the check was sponsored by the KFC Foundation which looks for worthy causes like the Robertson County Senior Center. The money comes from customers that donate to the program over time and then nonprofit organizations are then nominated.

“We nominated them and just prayed for God’s favor,” Rulison told Smokey Barn News. “It was a blessing they got awarded a $10,000 KFC Wish from the KFC Foundation. God bless the KFC Foundation and the Senior.”

