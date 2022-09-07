KFC gives Robertson Senior Center $10k grant

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Springfield surprised the Robertson County Senior Center with a $10,000 grant on Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News.

According to Smokey Barn News, the senior center’s representative Elaine Spurlock was shocked to tears when KFC manager Heather Rulison presented the large check.

Rulison told Smokey Barn News the check was sponsored by the KFC Foundation which looks for worthy causes like the Robertson County Senior Center. The money comes from customers that donate to the program over time and then nonprofit organizations are then nominated.

“We nominated them and just prayed for God’s favor,” Rulison told Smokey Barn News. “It was a blessing they got awarded a $10,000 KFC Wish from the KFC Foundation. God bless the KFC Foundation and the Senior.”

