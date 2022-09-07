First Alert Forecast: Another foggy start; showers possible

Some patchy and dense fog to start off our Wednesday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, so be ready for some slow going during the morning commute.

More areas stay dry this afternoon, but a passing shower cannot be totally ruled out today. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s again.

Our Thursday is shaping up to be a nice one with temperatures in the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

As we end the week and head into the weekend, we’re expecting our next weather maker to arrive in the Mid State.

It will all start with some late day showers and storms on Friday before we see off and on scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday are also looking much cooler with temperatures around 80 and some spots not getting out of the 70s in the afternoon.

Showers will taper off on Monday with just a leftover shower by Tuesday. The cooler weather is expected to stick around early next week with highs near 80.

