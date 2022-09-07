Community helps Cookeville pizza shop pranked by fake order

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cookeville pizza shop pranked out of a large order is making up for what it lost with the help of its community.

Customers have filled Fat Tony’s Pizzeria after learning the small business was duped into filling orders of more than 100 items that nobody paid for or picked up.

Tony and Elizabeth Nigro ultimately decided to give the food away to hospitals, shelters, police, and fire stations.

The incident happened Saturday night when someone called the pizza shop claiming to be from a local church.

They allegedly asked Fat Tony’s for $1,000 worth of food, which was more than 80 pizzas and dozens of other items.

Tony Nigro says the order took his team nearly three hours to fulfill.

“I suspended delivery [to fulfill the order], which hurt me, but it hurt the boys more so when we realized no one was coming for the food, we were all devastated,” Nigro said.

Since the ordeal, the Cookeville community has kept Fat Tony’s busy.

Hundreds of new customers caused the pizzeria on E 10th Street to sell out of certain items.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Nigro said, fighting back the tears. “We had a lot of people who donated to us, and I want them to all know that we made sure we took care of all the workers that worked that night.”

Nigro says this incident is also a lesson to other restaurants not to be fooled by potentially fake orders.

