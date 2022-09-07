CMA Awards nominees announced, newcomer tops the list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has announced nominees for its 56th Annual CMA Awards.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson topped the list with six nominations, which include Album of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carley Pearce and Chris Stapleton came close with five nominations each.

Artists up for the Entertainer of the Year award are Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The 2022 #CMAawards nominees! ⭐



Save the date for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork as winners are revealed LIVE on Country Music's Biggest Night! https://t.co/PymLma7xTd - (THREAD ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/KksTHNO0ya — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 7, 2022

“It’s thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November.”

Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. CT.

CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be determined by a final round of judging this month. Entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions. The winners will be revealed in October and recipients will be honored at the CMA Awards.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. CT.

For a full list of awards and nominees, visit the CMA Awards’ website.

