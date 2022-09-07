Blood Assurance reports shortage after Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance has been reporting that there is a significant blood supply shortage after several traumas over Labor Day weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, the blood center has had just one day’s supply of o-negative and o-positive blood types and b-positive blood.

“This was an extremely busy weekend for hospitals across the region,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operations officer for Blood Assurance. “It’s vital that we all step up, roll up a sleeve and help replenish the supply, which will result in lives being saved.”

Blood Assurance will offer donors a free t-shirt through the month’s end when people donate.

The new shirt will commemorate the upcoming Sept. 11 anniversary and will pay homage to the tens of thousands of people who donated blood following the attacks.

Donors and people interested in donating can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org, or by calling 800-962-0628 or by texting BAGIVE to 999777. Blood Assurance added that walk-ins are always accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, people have to be at least 17-year-old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors will be asked to drink plenty of fluids and avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.